ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a dense fog advisory for the Greater Rochester area and beyond, from 6:30 p.m. Sunday until 8:00 a.m. Christmas morning.

The alert covers Monroe, Livingston, Ontario, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties. Niagara and Northern Cayuga were also covered in the alert.

NWS said that visibility is limited to under one-quarter mile at times; adding there could be hazardous driving conditions due to the low visibility.

They recommend that if you are driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.