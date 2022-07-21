ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While camping and hiking on the region’s nature trails can be a great way to get outside it’s important to remember how to do so safely. With the increase in tick bites lately and lyme disease cases on the rise here are ways on how to prevent ticks from impeding on your next outdoor trip.

While Western New York summers are beautiful and people are enjoying the outdoors, ticks and Lyme disease cases are becoming more prevalent in our area. Dr. Alexandra Yamshchikov, Infectious Disease Physician at Rochester General Hospital says Lyme disease cases have been going up with 3 times as many ticks being found in the community over the past 10 years.

“Lyme disease is something that we’ve been dealing with in this area for a while and also nationwide there’s about 500,000 cases that get diagnosed and treated each year, so it’s not uncommon. It is prevalent in this area and the number of cases in the northeast and Western New York is increasing,” says Dr. Yamshchikov.

She also says well forested areas or any location that has tall grass or bushes can have ticks with more cases naturally being found during the summer months when the weather is warmer and the ticks are most active, plus humans aren’t the only ones getting bit.

“Dogs can acquire ticks and they can also be susceptible to Lyme disease so there is a very effective vaccine for dogs for Lyme disease and there are sort of vaccines in development for humans but it’s not at a stage where it’s readily available,” says Dr. Yamshchikov.

The most common symptoms of Lyme disease are fever, and a target appearing lesion near or at the site of the tick bite. The most effective way to prevent tick bites is to thoroughly check your clothes after being outside and to use DEET containing sprays. Reporting in Rochester, Christine Gregory, News 8

While the health department does conduct active surveillance testing on ticks that are captured, you are encouraged to use tools such as the Tick Bot, a resource managed by the CDC to report, manage, and better understand Lyme disease within the community.