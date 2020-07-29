Tornado warning lifted for Monroe, Livingston, and Ontario Counties, storms persist

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — A tornado warning was issued in our area around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

That tornado warning, which included parts of southern Monroe County, northern Livingston County and western Ontario County, was lifted at 7:20 p.m.

Strong storms have passed through Monroe County and the Finger Lakes leaving damage in its wake. Reports of trees and power lines down in isolated areas across the region have let to several hundred without power.

Storm Damage: Tree down over garage in Irondequoit on Druid Hill Park. No injuries. Power line is down and roof of garage punctured. Laurelton FD responding. @News_8 @EricSnitilWx @JamesGilbertWX pic.twitter.com/haw11eLlEh — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) July 29, 2020

At 5 p.m. there were more than 1,000 RG&E customers without power across Western New York, with a focus in areas like Lyons and Clifton Springs.

The storms are continuing to push toward Syracuse and the severe threat has dwindled as we get later into the evening.

Regardless, there is still a chance for scattered rain shower or two along a persistent lake breeze this evening.

The bulk of the activity will drop south of the area tonight, with only isolated leftover showers in it’s wake. There could be a shower or two around Thursday with cooler and less humid air settling in. We should see highs around 80 both Thursday and our mostly sunny Friday.

Our weekend starts sunny, but rain becomes likely Sunday.

