ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff announced new traffic plans for Saturday’s Bills game against Miami.

Roadways:

Due to the weather and snow plow activity around the stadium:

Cars will not be allowed to stop or stage along the shoulder, curb, driving lane, or anywhere on the roadway.

All drivers will be instructed to move their vehicles out of the abovementioned areas.

Abbott Road:

The section of Abbott in front of the stadium will be closed to north and southbound traffic. beginning at 3:15 p.m. and will remain closed until after the game.

Lots 2, 3, the Camper and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Route 20a.

Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Route 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road):

Shortly before the conclusion of the game, Route 20a, from Fieldhouse Drive, will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots:

All stadium lots open at 4:15 p.m. Drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

The sheriff urges drivers and fans to prepare for winter weather conditions:

Give yourself extra time to get in and out of the game.

Make sure you have a full tank of fuel.

Slow down.

Increase following distance.

Remove all snow and ice from vehicle.

Wear weather-appropriate apparel for the game.

Bring extra clothing to change into if the outer layer gets wet.

Use common sense and be prepared for the conditions.

AAA offered the following tips and advice for fans heading to the stadium:

For motorist:

Pack a shovel.

Have a new set of gloves and hat to use during the snow removal process.

Have snacks and water to stay comfortable while waiting to exit the game.

Make sure you have an emergency kit in your vehicle.

For fans driving to and from the game:

Fill up your gas tank.

Go slow and drive with caution on ice and snow.

Brush off your entire vehicle before driving.

For tailgaters: