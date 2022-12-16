ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff announced new traffic plans for Saturday’s Bills game against Miami.
Roadways:
Due to the weather and snow plow activity around the stadium:
- Cars will not be allowed to stop or stage along the shoulder, curb, driving lane, or anywhere on the roadway.
- All drivers will be instructed to move their vehicles out of the abovementioned areas.
Abbott Road:
- The section of Abbott in front of the stadium will be closed to north and southbound traffic. beginning at 3:15 p.m. and will remain closed until after the game.
- Lots 2, 3, the Camper and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Route 20a.
- Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Route 20.
Route 20a (Big Tree Road):
- Shortly before the conclusion of the game, Route 20a, from Fieldhouse Drive, will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.
Stadium Lots:
- All stadium lots open at 4:15 p.m. Drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.
The sheriff urges drivers and fans to prepare for winter weather conditions:
- Give yourself extra time to get in and out of the game.
- Make sure you have a full tank of fuel.
- Slow down.
- Increase following distance.
- Remove all snow and ice from vehicle.
- Wear weather-appropriate apparel for the game.
- Bring extra clothing to change into if the outer layer gets wet.
- Use common sense and be prepared for the conditions.
AAA offered the following tips and advice for fans heading to the stadium:
For motorist:
- Pack a shovel.
- Have a new set of gloves and hat to use during the snow removal process.
- Have snacks and water to stay comfortable while waiting to exit the game.
- Make sure you have an emergency kit in your vehicle.
For fans driving to and from the game:
- Fill up your gas tank.
- Go slow and drive with caution on ice and snow.
- Brush off your entire vehicle before driving.
For tailgaters:
- Preserve your car battery — don’t leave your lights on, car battery to play music or for other means.