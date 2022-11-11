ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This weekend is supposed to bring some serious rain to the greater Rochester area. In general, November is the time of year when it’s important for homeowners to pay attention to their storm drain, because falling leaves tend to pile up, resulting in flooding happening a lot faster.

News 8 spoke with Commissioner of the NY Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Jackie Bray, who offered some advice on how to handle the incoming rain.

Those who live in flood prone areas should be extra mindful and may have to clear out those drains periodically throughout the evening as the rain only continues.

“There’s a lot of leaves on the ground right now,” Bray said. “Clear out those touch basins, clear out those drains. The water needs somewhere to go.”

Additionally, Bray offered some advice for those who find themselves in a worst case flooding scenario.

“Most flooding deaths occur when people are in their cars,” she said. “‘Turn around, don’t drown.’ Even 6 inches of moving water can render your own vehicle out of your control. It’s important if you see a flooded street: ‘Turn around, don’t drown.’ And if you do find yourself in a flood in your vehicle, stay in your car, it is the safest place for you.”

It’s also worth noting that drivers should take extra care to slow down if the road is covered in leaves as they can make the road that much more slick even if it doesn’t appear that way.