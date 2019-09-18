Tropical Storm Jerry forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression 10 became Tropical Storm Jerry Wednesday morning as maximum winds increased to 45 mph. The storm was about 960 miles east of the Leeward Islands, moving west-northwest at 13 mph.

Further strengthening is expected as Jerry continues on its current path. By Friday, the storm will pass near the northern Leeward Islands and is then expect to bend toward the north, tracking north of the Turks and Caicos and west of The Bahamas.

Beyond 5 days, it is not possible to determine the likelihood of a threat along the East Coast. Jerry is worth watching, but is not currently a threat to the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry.

In addition to Hurricane Humberto moving away from the East Coast, Tropical Storm Imelda has weakened to a tropical depression over Southeast Texas. There are 2 other waves in the Atlantic that have a small chance of becoming tropical depressions within the next 5 days.