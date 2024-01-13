ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel advisory on Saturday.

GCSO said they are issuing a travel advisory from 9:00 p.m. Saturday until they give further notice as strong winds and heavy snow with low visibility are expected this weekend. They warn travelers of dangerous conditions.

Sheriff Sheron said, “For your safety and the safety of first responders and highway snow removal personnel this weekend, please stay off the roads until conditions improve.”

While roads aren’t closed during travel advisories, GCSO urges residents not to travel unless necessary until the advisory is lifted.