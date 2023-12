ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Drivers are being asked to avoid part of North Winton Road Monday morning due to a water main break.

According to city officials, the closure stretches N. Winton Road between East Main Street and Atlantic Avenue.

Crew members from the City’s Bureau of Water are working on repairs in the area, which they anticipate to be finished later in the day.

Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.