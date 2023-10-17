ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced some upcoming road closures on I-590 this week.

On the evenings of Wednesday and Thursday, I-590 northbound between Highland Drive and the I-490/I-590 interchange in Rochester and Brighton will be closed to traffic. These closures are due to an overhead signage project.

These roads will be closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. and drivers are encouraged to use the posted detour in these areas. More closures may be announced in the future.

For more traffic information, you can call 511 or visit 511NY.com.