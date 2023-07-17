ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Upcoming nighttime ramp closures are anticipated along State Route 390 in the towns of Gates and Greece for construction.

The closures are scheduled between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Monday, July 17, and ending the morning of Friday, July 21, according to the New York State Department of Transportation, with all construction dependent on the weather:

Monday, July 17

State Route 390 northbound off-ramp to Ridgeway Avenue

State Route 390 southbound off-ramp to Ridgeway Avenue

Tuesday, July 18

State Route 390 southbound off-ramp to Ridgeway Avenue

State Route 390 southbound on-ramp from Ridgeway Avenue

Wednesday, July 19

State Route 390 southbound on-ramp from Ridgeway Avenue

State Route 390 northbound on-ramp from Lexington Avenue

Thursday, July 20

State Route 390 northbound on-ramp from Lexington Avenue

State Route 390 southbound off-ramp to Ridge Road

For real-time traffic and travel information, NYS DoT advises drivers to call 511 or visit www.511NY.org or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.