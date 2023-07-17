ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Upcoming nighttime ramp closures are anticipated along State Route 390 in the towns of Gates and Greece for construction.
The closures are scheduled between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Monday, July 17, and ending the morning of Friday, July 21, according to the New York State Department of Transportation, with all construction dependent on the weather:
Monday, July 17
- State Route 390 northbound off-ramp to Ridgeway Avenue
- State Route 390 southbound off-ramp to Ridgeway Avenue
Tuesday, July 18
- State Route 390 southbound off-ramp to Ridgeway Avenue
- State Route 390 southbound on-ramp from Ridgeway Avenue
Wednesday, July 19
- State Route 390 southbound on-ramp from Ridgeway Avenue
- State Route 390 northbound on-ramp from Lexington Avenue
Thursday, July 20
- State Route 390 northbound on-ramp from Lexington Avenue
- State Route 390 southbound off-ramp to Ridge Road
For real-time traffic and travel information, NYS DoT advises drivers to call 511 or visit www.511NY.org or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.