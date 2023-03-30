ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Transportation has advised drivers to expect a crossover traffic design beginning Wednesday.

The crossover traffic pattern will be in place through the construction season and is implemented as follows, according to the Dept. of Transportation:

Southbound traffic along State Rt. 390 will crossover before Latona Rd. and return to the southbound lanes after Weiland Road. Southbound traffic will again crossover before Lexington Avenue and return to the southbound lanes after Lexington Avenue.

Northbound traffic will not crossover but will be reduced to two lanes of traffic within the project limits.

Nighttime lane closures will take place on Monday and Tuesday. Those traveling through this stretch of State Rt. 390 during those hours should anticipate crews and slow down in the work zone.

This traffic design will accommodate construction activities along State Route 390 near Lexington Avenue and Ridgeway Avenue in the towns of Gates and Greece. NYSDOT adds this work is necessary to accommodate construction for the previously announced $18 million bridge rehabilitation project that began in 2022.

The NYSDOT reminds motorists that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.