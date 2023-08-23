ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Motorists who drive down I-590 between Blossom Road and Highland Avenue may need to take a different route to work.

According to the NYS Department of Transportation, the ramps connecting I-490 eastbound and eastbound to I-590 southbound will be closed on Thursday by 9 p.m. The bridge carrying Highland Avenue over I-590 will be closed at that time too.

The DOT says that these highway closures are because of bridge repairs. I-590 and the ramps are expected to re-open at 6 a.m. on Friday. The bridge is expected to re-open at 6 a.m. the following Monday.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. More travel information can be obtained by calling 511.