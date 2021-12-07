2 injured after rollover crash on Route 104 in Clarkson

CLARKSON, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County’s west side Tuesday morning.

Authorities say one vehicle rear-ended another, which caused the vehicle that was struck to roll over.

Police say neither driver was injured. The vehicle that rolled over had three passengers and two were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. The striking vehicle was only occupied by the driver.

Officials say drugs or alcohol were not a factor in this crash.

Route 104, from Clarkson Parma Townline Road to Hinkleyville Road, was closed as crews investigated, but it has since reopened to traffic.

Location

