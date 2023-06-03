ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— Construction crews will be closing the ramp connecting State Route 20A to I-390 northbound at Exit 8 in the Town of Geneseo on Monday, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The construction, which is part of an ongoing pavement rehabilitation project, will keep the ramp closed for at least a week, starting June 5, through approximately Monday, June 12.

NYS DOT reminds drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For real-time updates, drivers should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org.