ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rt. 390 Southbound has been shut down between Lehigh Station Road and Exit 11 after a tractor-trailer caught fire.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the tractor-trailer caught fire near the exit. The cab of the tractor-trailer was engulfed in flames.

It is currently unclear what caused the tractor-trailer to catch fire.

Avoid 390 S. shut down at Lehigh Station Road. Tractor trailer fire near Scottsville exit traffic being diverted around accident. Doesn’t appear it will be open anytime soon @News_8 pic.twitter.com/gbqmC8Z1hN — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) December 1, 2022

