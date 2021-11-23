Tractor-trailer crash shuts down portion of Thruway in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — A crash involving at least two tractor-trailers has a portion of the New York State Thruway shut down Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred on the eastbound side of I-90 near Wheatland Center Road.
Traffic is impacted near exits 47 and 46 where all lanes were previously blocked. Crews have since been able to clear a portion of the road, and the right lane is open while the left lane remains closed, as of 9:30 a.m.
It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.
Details are limited at this time.
Location
