ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Motorists heading down State Street and Exchange Boulevard are in for some relieving news!

According to the City of Rochester, State Street from the Inner Loop to Main Street to Broad Street will be re-opened to two-way traffic starting Friday at 4 p.m.

Drivers are advised that construction will continue in the area. They are required to obey all signs, lane closures, and parking rules.

Construction will continue through November 28 as work with property owners through December 2023.