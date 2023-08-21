ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County announced that part of St. Paul Boulevard will remain closed through the week as repairs continue on the sinkhole.

After a night of heavy rain and flash floods, a sinkhole opened up on the road, causing a vehicle to fall into the hole. The driver and passenger were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Crews working on the sinkhole believe that a collapsed sewage pipe led to the creation of the sinkhole. The county said on Monday that around 160 feet of pipe needs to be replaced and the area needs to be excavated.

Repairs on the pipe and sinkhole may extend into the weekend as well, which means that the area of St. Paul Blvd. between Paxton Road and Wimbledon Road will be closed until repairs are complete.