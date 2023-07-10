ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Motorists that typically drive along State Route 250 in Perinton may expect to see single-lane closures and alternative traffic flows starting on Monday, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Between 5:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays, State Route 250 between State Route 96 and State Route 31 will see some closures due to a pavement rehabilitation project.

The DOT says that the project is expected to last for approximately four weeks if the weather permits.

Drivers should also be aware that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. More information can be found by calling 511 or by visiting 511NY’s website.