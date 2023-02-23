ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident involving a salt truck on I-590 early Thursday morning.

According to county officials, the private salt truck rolled over just south of the Blossom Road exit on 590 South.

Investigators reported that there were minor injuries due to the accident. MCSO said the investigation will continue.

590 South will be down to one lane in the area as the investigation continues. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.