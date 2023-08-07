ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Air Show is about to take to the skies this weekend — and the Gates Police Department is notifying drivers about some upcoming road closures.

In the area of the Frederick Douglass – Greater Rochester International Airport, roads will be closed over the course of the show, which will be on Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gates police said the following closures are tentatively scheduled from Saturday at 8 a.m. until Sunday at 6 p.m.:

Old Beahan Road at Scottsville Road.

Milstead Way at Paul Road.

Wiedner Road at Old Beahan Road.

Avion Drive at Paul Road.

Paul Road from Scottsville Road to Beahan Road.

Patriot Way from Scottsville Road to Old Beahan Road.

Reserved seating tickets have already been sold out, but for those who still want to go to the show, general admission tickets are still on sale on the Air Show’s website.