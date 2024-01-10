Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the location of where the downed power line is. We apologize for the error.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of Blossom Road is shut down to traffic due to a downed power line in the area.

According to the Brighton Police Department, the area of Blosson Road near Clover Street was closed due to low-hanging wires. A News 8 crew says there is a downed power line and a tree fell in the area.

Residents are advised if they see any downed power lines in their areas to avoid them as they can be deadly. You can report downed power lines to RG&E by calling 1-(800)-743-1701.

Police said there are detours in the area as the issue is being addressed.