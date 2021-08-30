Removal of final NYS Thruway toll booth paves way to fully cashless travel

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State’s $355 million project to create a toll-less thruway is in its final stage of completion. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the removal of NYS’ last toll booth Monday.

Once completed, the state’s toll-free project will have eliminated all of its 52 toll plazas and 230 individual toll booths from its Thruway. Toll-less travel is focused on creating a faster, more free road experience.

Cashless tolling not only helps improve safety and traffic flow on our state’s highways, but it’s a critical component in helping strengthen NY’s economy, both regionally and statewide,” Gov. Hochul said. “As someone who has spent countless hours traveling every inch of the Thruway, I can attest how transformative this milestone is for the hundreds of thousands of motorists who utilize this roadway each day.”

The new digital stations are 100% American-made steel in accordance with the “New York Buy American” Act, and with hundreds of New York workers at LMC Industrial Contractors Inc. in Livingston County.

Construction of the final toll-less stations along the Thruway system is set to finish by October. The $355 million project began in 2016 with the revitalization of the Tappan Zee Bridge.