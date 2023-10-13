ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Motorists are being asked to avoid part of East Avenue on Friday due to a water main break in the area.

According to the City of Rochester, the break occurred at 1800 East Avenue that morning, which led to the City Water Bureau shutting down the westbound lane of East Ave. between Winton Road and Probert Street.

The city says the area will be shut down for several hours as crews work on repairs. This story will be updated once the roadway has been re-opened.

