ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A small portion of Church Street — from State Street to Pindle Alley — will be closed to all traffic starting Monday.

The street will be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Detours will be posted. The City of Rochester is asking motorists to obey all temporary signage, flaggers, and detours during this time.