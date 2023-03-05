ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A small portion of Church Street — from State Street to Pindle Alley — will be closed to all traffic starting Monday.
The street will be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Detours will be posted. The City of Rochester is asking motorists to obey all temporary signage, flaggers, and detours during this time.
- Portion of Church St. to close starting Monday
- Weather forecast: Snow chances go up for some Monday, trending colder this week
- Gates-Chili Varsity Cheerleaders celebrate first time win at NYSPHSAA Competition
- Petroleum spill in Geneva caused by nearby leaking fuel container
- Geneva Police investigating graffiti incidents at businesses, residence