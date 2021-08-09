Portion of Cheese Factory Road in Mendon closed due to crash

MENDON, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of Cheese Factory Road in Mendon is closed on Monday due to a crash.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the road is closed between Pride Street and Quaker Meeting House Road.

A landscaping truck lost control of a trailer it was towing and it struck a utility pole causing the pole and wires to come down and block the road, officials said. National Grid is on scene working to repair the damage.

Happening Now: Cheese Factory Rd. btwn Pride St. &

Quaker Meetinghouse Rd. in the Town of Mendon is closed to traffic for several hours due to an MVA near the 100 block of Cheese Factory Rd. Wires down as a result. National Grid on scene to repair damage. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/NnJnH8qhE5 — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (@monroesheriffny) August 9, 2021

The Town of Mendon will be closing the road to traffic until the repairs are complete. Drivers should avoid the area for the remainder of the morning.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.