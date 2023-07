Part of the road blocked off by cones and tape as a branch and a downed power line can be seen in the back (News 8 WROC/Will Muench)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of Bradfield Street has been blocked to traffic after a tree branch and a power line fell.

It appears that the branch fell onto the power line and the line is now flowing downward through the branches of a nearby tree.

It is currently unclear how long the area will be closed off or if anyone was affected.

