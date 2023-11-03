UPDATE: West Henrietta Road has been re-opened to traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Motorists are being asked to avoid part of West Henrietta Road in Rush Friday morning as crews are working to clear a downed pole and power lines following an accident.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a driver crashed her car into a utility pole, which led to it falling down and blocking the roadway. She was treated for minor injuries and deputies say that alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash.

Utility crews are working to repair the pole and the downed power lines. Deputies said that West Henrietta Road between Fshell Road and Rt. 251 will be closed.

This story will be updated once deputies confirm the roadway is open.