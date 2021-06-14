Overnight road closures hit I-390 in Gates

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(News 8 WROC file photo)

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Drivers in Gates will have road closures to deal with Monday and Tuesday along I-390.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the evening closures are part of the continuing I-390/I-490 interchange improvement project. Here’s what drivers need to know:

Monday closures:

  • Begin 10:00 p.m., and by 6:00 a.m.
  • I-390 southbound lanes between I-390/I-490 interchange and Chili Avenue
  • Southbound ramps from I-490 east and I-490 west at the I-390 interchange

Tuesday closures:

  • Begin 10:00 p.m., and by 6:00 a.m.
  • I-390 northbound between Chili Avenue and the I-390/I-490 interchange

A detour will direct drivers along Chili Avenue and Route 204 to I-490 both nights.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss