Overnight road closures hit I-390 in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Drivers in Gates will have road closures to deal with Monday and Tuesday along I-390.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the evening closures are part of the continuing I-390/I-490 interchange improvement project. Here’s what drivers need to know:

Monday closures:

Begin 10:00 p.m., and by 6:00 a.m.

I-390 southbound lanes between I-390/I-490 interchange and Chili Avenue

Southbound ramps from I-490 east and I-490 west at the I-390 interchange

Tuesday closures:

Begin 10:00 p.m., and by 6:00 a.m.

I-390 northbound between Chili Avenue and the I-390/I-490 interchange

A detour will direct drivers along Chili Avenue and Route 204 to I-490 both nights.