Overnight closures on I-390 southbound ramp from I-490 east for construction

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Department of Transportation officials are reminding motorists of upcoming overnight highway closures due to construction in the Town of Gates.

Officials say the ramp from I-490 east to I-390 south at the interchange will be closed the following evenings, beginning at 9 p.m.

Monday, June 28 through Thursday, July 1

Tuesday, July 6 through Thursday, July 8

Officials say during these evenings, a signed detour will be in place for eastbound motorists on I-490 to continue east and exit at Mount Read Boulevard to continue onto I-490 west to I-390 south.

Officials add the ramp from I-490 east to I-390 south is expected to re-open to traffic by 6 a.m. the following morning.