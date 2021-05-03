Overnight closures on 390 south this week for construction

Traffic

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(News 8 WROC file photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Department of Transportation officials are reminding motorists of upcoming closures.

Officials say the southbound lanes of I-390, between Chili Avenue and the 390/490 interchange, will be closed overnight Monday and Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Officials say these closures will accommodate bridge work being done along Buffalo Road.

DOT officials say all southbound ramps and exits at the I-390/I-490 Interchange will be closed. Message boards and signage will be in place to detour traffic using I-490 West, Route 204 and Chili Avenue to return to I-390 south.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Lilac Festival and Channel 8, A Rochester Tradition. Click for More.

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss