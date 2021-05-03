Overnight closures on 390 south this week for construction

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Department of Transportation officials are reminding motorists of upcoming closures.
Officials say the southbound lanes of I-390, between Chili Avenue and the 390/490 interchange, will be closed overnight Monday and Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Officials say these closures will accommodate bridge work being done along Buffalo Road.
DOT officials say all southbound ramps and exits at the I-390/I-490 Interchange will be closed. Message boards and signage will be in place to detour traffic using I-490 West, Route 204 and Chili Avenue to return to I-390 south.