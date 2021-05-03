Overnight closures on 390 south this week for construction

Waves of rain are lifting northward, set to keep us wet as we slide into our Monday evening. We are the start of a rather active setup that will feature multiple waves of rain this week, so umbrellas will be staying out for awhile. Showers will continue off/on into the night as temperatures settle in the 40s. Some of you are already there, namely those that live along the lakeshore where cooler air has already settled in.

Despite a wet workweek, there will be windows of opportunity. Tomorrow could be one of those. Winds will turn southerly and allow a temporary surge of warmth to get established. It's likely many of us will find our way into the 70s Tuesday, hands down the warmest air we'll see all week. The catch remains the rain situation. Scattered showers will still be out there, but they'll be scattered enough that a quick peek at radar could find you some dry time to enjoy the warmth. There might even be a few breaks of sunshine. We'll watch radar closely into the afternoon. That warmth will result in a ribbon of instability that will support a few thunderstorms, some strong.