ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New details have emerged about a roadway project in Webster slated to begin next Spring on Route 250.

It was announced last month that $100 million was secured for road repaving and enhancements across New York State. Of that money, according to Town Supervisor Tom Flaherty, the Finger Lakes region received $11.5 million.

The project for Webster will receive $898,380 to resurface Rt. 250 from the Village of Webster to Lake Road. Flaherty clarifies that main roads such as this are owned either by the Monroe County Department of Transportation or the New York State Department of Transportation.

In part, Flaherty said on the Town of Webster’s website:

The strong relationship the Town of Webster continues to build with NYSDOT makes me confident there is advocacy for the maintenance of Webster State roads, and the 104 on and offramps and access roads in 2023 and Route 250 in 2024 show me that these efforts paid off.“

It is not clear yet what the start date of the construction will be, but Flaherty says it is sometime in the spring of 2024.