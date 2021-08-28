NYS Trooper hospitalized following rear-end crash on Interstate 81

ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Trooper Timothy D. LeFever was struck by his own patrol car while conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 81 near the Town of Onondaga around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Police say that before being able to get back in his police vehicle, LeFever was hit by his patrol car that was in return bashed in by a 2012 Volkswagen that had been involved in an incident moments before.

According to state authorities, the Volkswagen struck the side of a 2020 Hyundai that was travelling in the passing lane of Interstate 81. It appears the impact sent the Volkswagen into the back of LeFever’s vehicle that was stopped on the side of the road.

LeFever along with the operator of the Volkswagen were transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in the Syracuse area for further examinations.

Photo Courtesy of NEW YORK STATE POLICE News

State Police are currently investigating the incident.

