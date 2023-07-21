ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Transportation will carry out a study along Empire Boulevard to determine the feasibility of adding a traffic light outside the Waters Edge Apartment complex.

The study was requested on June 15 by Monroe County Legislator Paul Dondorfer, who spoke with News 8 for a series of stories on the impacted stretch of roadway.

Deputy Brendan Hurley with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said there had been almost 800 accidents on Empire Boulevard since 2018.

According to Dondorfer’s office, the DOT will conduct a field investigation, traffic study, and other analysis as it weighs options for traffic lights and enhancements in the area.