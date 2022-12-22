ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Thruway announced a ban on tandem and empty trucks and trailers on I-90 starting Friday morning.

The ban will be imposed from Exit 46 in Henrietta on I-90 up to the Pennsylvania line and I-90. The ban will go into effect at 6 a.m. and will last until further notice, according to thruway officials.

This ban comes before a major winter storm that is set to take over on Friday. Gusts of wind will pick up through the Western New York region — gusting between 40-50 mph and will increase to 60 mph on Saturday morning.

Drivers are also warned that there will potentially be a flash freeze on the roads Friday. After the cold front arrives in Rochester, driving on the road may become difficult.

Those planning to travel on Friday can find traveler resources on the New York State Thruway Authority’s website.