ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — N. Water Street, the cross-street from Cumberland Street to Andrews Street, will be closed Saturday, according to the City of Rochester.

The City of Rochester says this closure is due to a crane placement to deliver materials to the rooftop of 175 N. Main Street.

The street will re-open by the end of the day. The City of Rochester asks motorists to obey all temporary signage, flaggers, and detours during this time.