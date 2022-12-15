UPDATE:

The scene is now clear on NY-104 westbound at Bay Road, where the left and right lanes were initially blocked.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An accident involving multiple vehicles caused traffic Thursday afternoon on Rt. 104 westbound between the Bay Road exit and the Bay Bridge.

Details are limited at the time. Multiple agencies are on the scene, and the West Webster Fire Department is taking their lead.

Traffic was backed up at a complete standstill down Rt. 104 and is slowly starting to ease up.

At the time News 8 arrived at the scene, no one was inside the involved vehicles. We were told that multiple ambulances were on the scene. Tow trucks are on the scene as well.

There is no current word on the condition of those impacted.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.