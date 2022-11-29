The Department of Transportation is seeking applicants for jobs in the Mohawk Valley and across NYS

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Motorists should expect delays at the Colonel Patrick O’Rorke Memorial Bridge between Tuesday and Wednesday, the Department of Transportation announced.

The Monroe County Department of Transportation said that they will be conducting lifts on the bridge to train new bridge operators.

Motorists should expect these delays on the following dates between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.:

Tuesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 30

Tuesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 7

Tuesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 14

Department officials also remind drivers that fines are doubled for speeding through a work zone.