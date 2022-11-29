ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Motorists should expect delays at the Colonel Patrick O’Rorke Memorial Bridge between Tuesday and Wednesday, the Department of Transportation announced.
The Monroe County Department of Transportation said that they will be conducting lifts on the bridge to train new bridge operators.
Motorists should expect these delays on the following dates between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.:
- Tuesday, November 29
- Wednesday, November 30
- Tuesday, December 6
- Wednesday, December 7
- Tuesday, December 13
- Wednesday, December 14
Department officials also remind drivers that fines are doubled for speeding through a work zone.