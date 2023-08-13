ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police were on the scene of an apparent motorcycle accident near exit 26 on I-490 eastbound Sunday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., News 8 staff on the scene observed the motorcycle in a ditch off the road, with crews attempting to lift it out. The motorcycle was eventually seen being towed off the roadway, and the area around exit 26 for Pittsford and Palmyra reopened for traffic.

No further details are known at this time. News 8 has reached out to authorities and will continue to update as more details become known.

