ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Middle Road near the Rush Henrietta Town Line Road in the Town of Rush is shut down due to a fallen tree and downed power lines.

According to the town, RG&E and the Rush Town Highway Department were notified of the incident and will be sending crew members to clear the roadway.

Motorists who would travel down Middle Road are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

RG&E says that if you encounter a downed power line, avoid it as touching it can be fatal. To report a downed power line, call 1-(800)-743-1701.