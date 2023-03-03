ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Union Street in the Town of Chili is closed to traffic after a tractor trailer knocked down power lines Friday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MCSO said that no injuries were caused as a result of the motor vehicle accident. It is currently unclear what caused the accident.
Union Street will be closed from I-490 to King Road in both directions. Deputies continue to investigate the area. MCSO will announce when the road will be re-opened to traffic.
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.