Crews are investigating after a tractor trailer knocked down power lines on Union Street in Chili (News 8 WROC/Eric Schedlbauer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Union Street in the Town of Chili is closed to traffic after a tractor trailer knocked down power lines Friday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO said that no injuries were caused as a result of the motor vehicle accident. It is currently unclear what caused the accident.

Union Street will be closed from I-490 to King Road in both directions. Deputies continue to investigate the area. MCSO will announce when the road will be re-opened to traffic.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.