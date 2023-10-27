ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the end of construction season is finishing up in Rochester, a lot of people are wondering if a major road project will be finished soon.

The construction work covers South Avenue, running from the area of Highland Park to East Henrietta Road. Crews have been out making a list of improvements.

One of the businesses lined up on that stretch is called Untamed Nutrition, which has been open for two-and-a-half years. Rebecca Secor, the owner, says they have been trying to retain their loyal customers, but the construction has been a challenge.

“It’s definitely, definitely, definitely affected our business,” Secor said. “Especially as it’s getting closer and closer to the store. They’re doing the whole street, and of course not everything affects us as much as the rest of the street, but it affects us greatly.”

City officials told News 8 that all the work should be finished and South Avenue is expected to fully re-open at the end of November.