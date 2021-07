ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of South Avenue from East Main Street to Broad Street is currently closed due to a water main break in downtown Rochester.

The video above was submitted by John Vespa, who witnessed the incident.

Closed due to water main break in #Rochester on E Main St Both EB/WB between Clinton Ave and Exchange Boulevard #traffic https://t.co/0wsFrm9588 — TTN Rochester (@TotalTrafficROC) July 20, 2021

It isn’t immediately clear when the roads will be back open, but News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.