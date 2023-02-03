ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A rollover accident involving a large truck occurred on the Veterans Memorial Bridge Friday morning.

A News 8 crew says that the vehicle involved in the accident appeared to be some type of dump truck.

According to authorities, on the westbound side, the right lane is blocked from traffic due to the rollover.

It’s unclear if the accident occurred due to Friday morning’s weather conditions. The condition of the driver is unclear as well.

