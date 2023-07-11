ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Drivers heading down 490 West should expect to see lane closures between State Routes 33 and 386 starting Tuesday.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the road closures will be due to a pavement rehabilitation project. The project is also happening on State Route 250.

The DOT is anticipating double-lane closures between State Routes 33 and 204 and a single-lane closure between 204 and 386.

These closures will take place each day until Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.