Lane closures along Route 390 bridges in Greece to begin next week

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of upcoming lane closures for construction along State Route 390 bridges in the Town of Greece.

Lane closures are scheduled to begin the week of July 19 to perform concrete deck repairs and slab reconstruction along the north and southbound bridges. Work will take place concurrently on both structures.

Motorists may experience single-lane closures and alternating traffic patterns along Route 390 between Latta Road (Route 18) and the Lake Ontario State Parkway for approximately eight weeks.

Short-term closures will be required for the northbound on-ramp from Latta Road as well as the adjacent Route 390 Pedestrian Trail. Signed detours for both pedestrians and motorists will be in place during these closures.

Work is weather dependent and subject to schedule changes.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or click here.