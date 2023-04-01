IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s that time of the year when the Irondequoit Bay outlet bridge will open for boaters.
The swing of the bridge took place Friday morning.
While the channel is open for those travelling by water, drivers will not be able to access the bridge again until November 1.
- Weather forecast: Storms move out and much cooler air pours in this evening
- Trillium Health: Need of Narcan growing after over-the-counter approval
- Irondequoit Bay Outlet Bridge opens for boaters
- Rochester River Run and Walk 5K returns to Genesee Valley Park
- Report: Rochester native Jeenathan Williams signs with Trail Blazers