SHERIDAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A section of I-90 East is closed in Chautauqua County due to a crash involving a tanker truck on a bridge above the thruway, according to info from the New York State Thruway Authority and the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheridan fire chief Mitchell Magierski said the initial call came in at 9:54 a.m. for an accident involving a pickup truck and a tanker on Route 20. When he arrived on scene, the tanker was fully engulfed in fire.

Magierski said they believe the tanker slammed on the brakes to avoid a tire in a road that fell off a vehicle in front of it. A pickup truck behind the tanker couldn’t stop in time and hit the tanker, sending it partially over the bridge that overlooks I-90.

One person was flown to ECMC for treatment, the Sheriff’s Office said, and another was taken to Brooks Hospital, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The eastbound lane of I-90 is blocked between exits 58 (Silver Creek/Irving) and 59 (Dunkirk/Fredonia), the Thruway Authority said. Route 20 is also closed in both directions.

All traffic must exit at exit 59, they said. The westbound lane has reopened.

The approximate location of the closure is shown on the map below.