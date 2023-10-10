ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Transportation alerted drivers to upcoming closures along I-390 in Henrietta Tuesday.

According to the DOT, I-390 southbound between Hylan Drive and Lehigh Station Road will close at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. It is expected to reopen by 6:00 a.m. Thursday. The closure will repeat at the same time Thursday night into Friday morning.

The closures are due to an overhead signage project taking place along the roadway.

Detours will be posted. Notice will be given if future closures are necessary.