Gillett Road bridge to close for 2 weeks for repairs

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The bridge carrying Gillett Road over the Erie Canal in the Town of Ogden, Monroe County, will close Monday, July 12, for approximately two weeks to undergo steel repairs.

The New York State Department of Transportation said that during the closure, there will not be a detour posted. Motorists can access nearby canal bridges on Manitou Road to the east and Route 259 (Union Street) to the west. Local traffic will be able to access Gillett Road up until the bridge.

